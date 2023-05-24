Govt sends 848,281 Pakistanis abroad for employment: Tori

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Tori here Tuesday said that Federal Government has sent over 848,281 skilled Pakistanis abroad for employment.

Presiding over a high-level meeting of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) and Employees Oldage Benefits Institution (EOBI) here at WWB headquarters, the Minister said the policies of the present elected government revolved around masses, labourers and working classes and by December 31, 2022, about 848,281 skilled workforces including IT specialists, doctors, engineers, technicians and others were sent to different countries including GULF and Europe by the present government for their socioeconomic empowerment.

He said the present government has addressed the maximum problems of WWB and EOBI employees and was endeavouring to address the residential and pension problems of the employees of both organizations. He said the residential quarters at the labour colony Regil Lalma township would be given to labourers on rent and later would be handed over on an ownership basis after the adaptation of a bill by the national assembly.

Earlier, addressing the meeting of WWB, the minister said that strict action would be taken against teachers on wilful absence from duties while transfers/posting would be made strictly on merit.

He said today is the age of IT and the progress and prosperity of nations were linked with technical and modern education. He said as per vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to labour and working class and address their problems at doorsteps.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Labour, Malik Mehar Elahi underscored the need for solorization of WWB schools and technical institutes, Rs five lakh bonus for teachers showing good performance and scholarship to position holder students. Earlier, the Minister was informed that tailoring/designs diplomas for girls students were started as pilot project at Peshawar where vocational and trainings at industrial home are being provided for economic empowerment.

A total of nine industrial homes were established in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where students were being imparted quality education as per modern days requirement. Various proposals including release of allocated budget for scholarships, uniform, books and transport without cut, increase space in WWB schools, addressing problems of storage of furniture and labs equipment, availability of water boring in working folk grammar schools and others suggestions were presented.