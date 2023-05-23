Hira Mani, Sarwat and others proud of Adnan Shah Tipu’s Cannes achievement

Actor and comedian Adnan Shah Tipu, who has worked in several dramas and films such as Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat, Suno Chanda and Na Maloom Afraad, made it to Cannes Film Festival for his work in Zarrar Kahn’s horror film In Flames.

The showbiz fraternity, and Adnan’s army of fans, couldn’t be more proud of this and have taken to social media to laud the actor and express how much he deserved this accolade.

Actor Hira Mani shared news of Adnan’s film making waves at the 76th edition of the prestigious film festival in France with pride on her Instagram Story. “Wow! You truly deserve this, you all-rounder. I’m so proud of you. You’re an amazing actor,” she wrote while adding heart and clapping hands emoji.

Actor Zoya Nasir, too, shared the news and asked fans to savour this moment of national pride. Taking to the photo-sharing app, she remarked, “He got a standing ovation. Given what our country is going through, let’s savour this moment of him being our country’s pride. Proud of you, sir!”

Sarwat Gilani, who was present at Cannes for her award-winning film Joyland last year, congratulated the whole team of In Flames for their achievement. “Pakistanis making us proud,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Yasir Hussain, too, was proud that a “Pakistani artist” was there on stage and received a standing ovation. Amar Khan called Adnan’s presence at the festival “the only fantastic Pakistani representation at Cannes this year.” While praising the actor, she sent her love and luck to the entire team of In Flames.

Zara Noor Abbas and Yashma Gill shared the news on the photosharing app and added heart emojis while tagging Adnan. “So proud of you!” wrote Anoushey Ashraf while Aiman Khan called the Daadal actor “brilliant.” Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection, In Flames, had its world premiere at the prestigious film festival on May 19. Adnan was spotted expressing his gratitude with a hand gesture inside the auditorium where the screening took place. The rest of the cast shared selfies and red-carpet photos on their Insta Stories. The film even received a standing ovation at Cannes, as shared by the makers on its official Insta handle. The movie is set to screen at Cannes till May 27.

According to Variety, it is the first Pakistan-set film in Directors’ Fortnight since Jamil Dehlavi’s The Blood of Hussain in 1980. Produced by Anam Abbas and executive produced by Shant Joshi, Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray, In Flames is part of XYZ’s New Visions slate. The women-centred film stars actors Ramesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan and Omair Javaid.

In Flames is a gripping tale revolving around a mother and daughter whose lives are upended by the resurgence of individuals from their past-both real and supernatural. Their tenuous existence becomes imperilled, and their only hope lies in finding strength within their bond to overcome the menacing forces that threaten to engulf them. This horror film explores themes of women’s rights while defying patriarchal norms.