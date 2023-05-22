Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday challenged audio leaks judicial commission in the Supreme Court.

In the constitutional petition, the PTI chairman pleaded the apex court to declare the commission null and void. The PTI chief took the plea that no judge could be appointed as a member of the judicial commission without permission of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

He argued that the proper forum for any probe or taking action against any judge was the Supreme Judicial Council. Imran Khan filed the petition through his counsel Babar Awan.

The commission — headed by SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan — held its first hearing, earlier today, in courtroom number 7 of the Supreme Court (SC).

The commission head announces that the proceedings would be made public and instructed the Attorney General to provide mobile phones and sims.

Last week, the federal government formed the judicial commission to probe the matter of the alleged audio leaks.