Accountability of the Unaccountable

Thomas Paine, the iconic British political theorist, human rights activist and author of the revolutionary pamphlet titled ‘Common Sense’ once said “A body of men holding themselves accountable to nobody ought not to be trusted by anybody”. Without exploring much about the long-lasting revolutionary impact of Thomas Paine’s 18th-century struggle on British democracy, let’s relate his unmistakable quote with what is happening in the land of the pure in the name of accountability. It is precisely relevant to the people of Pakistan who listen to some very poor and at times strange arguments from the warring political sides. Advocacy and criticism oozing out from political quarters on this matter are meaningfully scandalous. A few days back I heard a traditional spokesperson of a big party on a talk show repeating the old complaint about the intensified accountability of politicians. The question rightly arises why does a state need an impeccable accountability system and where should the maximum efforts be directed? Accountability is needed more in those folds of society where the authority and resources of the state can be easily misused. Therefore, in our peculiar political culture, it is not surprising to see the politicians from ruling parties frequently commuting the NAB corridors. It has to be this way as, despite deep polarization on many accounts, the majority of Pakistanis unanimously believe that the corruption of the ruling elite has shaken the foundations of the country. Let’s recall the arrival of PDM in power after the adventurous ouster of PTI last year when the coincidentally father-son duo of the Sharif clan was aspiring for PM and CM Punjab slots with respective backlogs of inconclusive corruption cases in NAB. During three and half years in opposition benches, PDM and PPP constantly criticized PTI for manifesting political revenge in the garb of accountability. Since its emergence as a regular party, PTI laid the foundations of its political castle over revolutionary narratives revolving around the corruption of the ruling regime, accountability, transparency and an equality-based justice system. After reaching power corridors, PTI’s entire camp had been telling us that NAB is an independent state institution which operates free of governmental pressure. It was none other than the former PM and his all-mighty advisor on accountability affairs Shahzad Akbar who frequently lectured the nation about the undeniable corruption of the Sharif and Bhutto clans. PTI stalwarts assured us that Pakistan would be able to recover the looted public money due to the unprecedented honest leadership of their party chairman. As the saying goes ‘end justifies the means’; absolute failure in recovering the promised looted money is now the biggest burden on PTI’s back. Though quite soothing for the opponent camp comprising PDM and PPP, this failure of PTI has further reinforced the public concerns about deep-rooted corruption in power corridors. Hasty tweaks in NAB regulations during the first month depicted the orientation and priorities of PDM. It is surprising that after a vote of no confidence episode, both PDM and PTI, have exchanged their positions and arguments to a great extent. Now, PDM is lecturing the PTI about transparent accountability and taking credit for amendments in NAB rules. It seems that PTI has borrowed all arguments of PMLN which revolve around fabricated corruption cases, illegal arrests and political revenge through NAB investigations. The Hollowness of contesting arguments is itself a sign of questionable political sense prevailing among the blind followers of PDM and PTI. A large number of court hearings and bails in inconclusive corruption cases are being celebrated proudly by PMLN as a sign of their leadership’s invincibility.

PTI camp initially mocked Tosha Khana’s charges by satirically quoting the relatively smaller amount involved as proof of innocence. It is now turning heavier and uglier for PTI with the Al-Qadir Trust scam. The estimated amount of the misappropriated 190 million British pounds is approximately rupees 70 billion. Large enough to be worried and shocked! This huge amount was detected as illegally laundered money and subsequently transferred to the affected country Pakistan by the British NCA. The original amount is reportedly kept unused in SC’s account but strangely adjusted as compensation levied on a property tycoon for land misappropriations. The scandalous nature of the scam is evident from partial disclosures of none other than PTI’s cabinet members who were mysteriously forced to approve an unread agreement shown in the form of a sealed envelope by Shahzad Akbar. Strangely, it was swiftly approved and executed. Side by side, Al-Qadir Trust was formed and regularized. Same property tycoon gifted or donated a huge chunk of land to influential personalities related to the ruling party for reasons yet to be determined. Gifted land now belongs to Al-Qadir Trust as part of the much talked about University project. Synchronized timing and beyond comprehension nature of events warrant a transparent inquiry by the accountability watchdog. It is ironic that PTI, once a flagbearer of accountability, is now defending an unprecedented approval of a sealed envelope, malicious adjustment of fine, an intriguing land transfer and a meaningfully expeditious registration of Al-Qadir Trust. PDM should not celebrate much on this scam of PTI as PPP and PMLN too have all types of skeletons in the cupboard. Political machinations of PMLN, PPP and PTI have sufficiently proved that corruption runs deeply in power corridors. Political power, weight and propaganda are the most effective shields available against the accountability system as evident in high-profile corruption cases. As Thomas Paine pointed out, evading the investigation by posturing themselves as unaccountable will eventually deprive the political leadership of public’s trust. It is more relevant to the PTI and its young followers who have to reconfigure and reconcile with the changed political postures and recently borrowed pro-corruption arguments. Inconclusive cases are telling us that corrupts are still unaccountable. This incurable inability of the system has become a bigger issue than corruption itself.

