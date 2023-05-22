Imran begging support from Congress members

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday said Imran Khan who waved the letter and accused the US of overthrowing his government was now begging the American Congress members to favour him. In a flurry of tweets, the federal minister responded to Imran Khan’s request for intervention from the American Congressman. Senator Rehman said the so-called “American Conspiracy” narrative has collapsed. “Imran Khan created a narrative of American conspiracy for a year, now asking Congress members to raise their voice in his favour,” she added. Imran Khan, she said had conspired against the foreign interests of the country for the sake of his politics. “Now he is making conspiracies so that foreign countries interfere in the internal affairs of Pakistan in his favour. Is the world unaware of judicial facilitation, relief, and shameful events of May 9?” Sherry Rehman said. The Minister added that Imran Khan’s fascist government tried false cases against her leadership and sent them to jail. “Did we ask the outside world to interfere in domestic affairs?” she queried. Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan has done politics in the name of accountability, now he was looking towards the world to avoid accountability and responsibility.