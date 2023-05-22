Punjab to benefit from China in healthcare, education sectors: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on the eve of 72nd anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations visited the Chinese Consulate. Provincial Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanvir, Famous Industrialist Gohar Ejaz and Mian Ahsan accompanied him, said a handout issued here.

The CM met with the Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren and felicitated him on completion of 72 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations and cut a cake. The Chinese Consul General thanked the CM and expressed good wishes for him. Matters pertaining to the promotion of trade and economic relations came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking with the Chinese Consul General, the CM said the government would benefit from the cooperation of China in agriculture, healthcare technology and education sectors, adding that the new year of Pakistan-China relations would open further new avenues of cooperation in all sectors of life between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and China were standing shoulder to shoulder for a bright tomorrow and our relationship for the whole world of countries was a role model. Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that China’s unflinching support in time of need speaks volumes of Pakistan- China friendship.

The CM said “We heartily acknowledge the unique cooperation of China in the progress of Pakistan.” He emphasized the triumphs of China were a matter of pride for Pakistan and CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) was proving to be a milestone in promoting regional contacts and cooperation between the two countries. The importance of Pakistan-China relations exceed far before for the regional stability and Punjab government was thankful to the Chinese support and cooperation in various sectors. Punjab government was determined to further enhance the exemplary friendship and cooperation with China, he added.

The Chinese Consul General also assured their full cooperation with the Punjab government in future as well, saying that Pakistan and China were highly reliable friends. CM directs to achieve cotton production targets: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office in which progress with regard to cotton sowing was reviewed. Mohsin Naqvi directed to achieve cotton sowing and production targets under every circumstances.

It was decided during the meeting that farmers yielding more cotton production, would be awarded cash prizes and the relevant staff would be encouraged in achieving the requisite cotton sowing target. The meeting decided that the cotton farmers should not face shortage of any essential item including water, seeds and manure during cotton sowing. Addressing the meeting, the CM said “We have to achieve the cotton sowing target and completely looking after cotton fields is essential as well.” He directed prevention of water theft incidents and assured provision of water required for cotton fields.

The CM directed to undertake more effective action against those selling fake medicines and seeds across the province. The proposal to conduct crops survey through a satellite was reviewed. Minimum cotton support price had been fixed at rupees 8,500, he said and added that achieving cotton sowing target was a mission. He outlined that the cotton field could prove to be an economic game changer for the province as well as for the farmers.

APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association) Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz, Fawad Mukhtar, Chief Secretary, secretaries of agriculture, finance, irrigation and officials of agriculture department attended the meeting. All divisional commissioners and agriculture experts attended the meeting via video link.