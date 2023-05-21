Educational opportunities for youth to be enhanced in France: envoy

Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey on Saturday said that the French Embassy would enhance educational opportunities for Pakistani youth in France by providing more scholarships and strengthening the Campus France Pakistan office. Addressing the French Alumni Day in Islamabad, he said that the mission of the Campus France Pakistan office is to promote studies in France and help students find the establishment corresponding to their project among the vast offer of higher education in France, including many taught in English.

The role of alumni is essential because they are the best ambassadors of higher education in France and an aspiring source to explain educational and living experiences in France to their Pakistanis. He stressed that both countries are working to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in higher education. The day was being celebrated worldwide to reconnect the hundreds and thousands of people from all countries who got their higher education and professional training, or part of it, in French universities or other educational institutions, the Ambassador noted with pleasure.