Working with Sara Ali Khan makes me feel old: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania is currently riding high on the success of his debut web show Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo.

In fact, the maverick director has already completed shooting for his next, Murder Mubarak starring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The chic flick is a murder mystery, set amidst the elite strata of society. In a recent conversation, Homi mentioned that the film has a caustic look and reminds him so much of late Irrfan Khan’s style of cinema.

The film also gave Homi an opportunity to work with Sara Ali Khan, daughter of his first leading man Saif Ali Khan. Talking about the same, Homi mentioned that working with Sara made him feel old and it has already been 11 years since the release of his movie Cocktail, which starred Saif as well.

Another trademark in all Homi’s projects, be it films or web shows, is the presence of strong female characters. Opening up about the same, Homi said it is something that comes to him organically, he was someone who was naive and unaware about gender inequality for a long time. Elaborating, the filmmaker said that he grew up with powerful women around him who lived life on their terms without offering any explanations or being apologetic, while keeping their values intact. He added that they were well aware that whatever they did in life stemmed from a good place and they were willing to bear the consequences of the same.