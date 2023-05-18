vNeelam Muneer’s styling and outfit invite public criticism

Neelam Muneer is a beautiful and talented Pakistani television and film actress, fans love her acting skills and she has a huge fan following on social media.

Her claim to fame performances grabbed her more popularity amongst masses. Fans loved her dramas Qaid E Tanhai, Ashk and Dil Moum Ka Dia. Her films and dances also grab public attention. Recently, Neelam Muneer’s viral picture is doing rounds on social media in which she has been wearing a green dress which was stitched from a crepe silk fabric. The crimped green gown ignited severe public criticism because of its odd appearance.

Fans didn’t like the fabric, style and the cut of her dress. They didn’t even like the accessories which were paired with the outfit. Many fans were angry at Neelam Muneer’s styling.

They said that Neelam Muneer is extremely gorgeous, she only needs to fire those who are giving her style suggestions and advices. Fans said that Neelam Muneer looks good in any simpler and traditional outfit and she doesn’t need to experiment this much. Well, a lot of fans trolled her look as well.