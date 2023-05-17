Pakistan to apprise int’l community about India’s evil designs of G-20: Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Tuesday said that Pakistan was committed to apprise the international community about India’s reprehensible and nefarious designs of holding G-20 conference scheduled to be held in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Addressing a press conference, he said the Pakistani leadership would put a strapping response and narrative before the international community regarding conducting G-20 conference by India. Kaira said that Pakistan had always raised the voice for the oppressed Kashmiri people by supporting them politically, morally and diplomatically to their indigenous movement and also highlighted the Indian tyranny and atrocities at all available forums. “Pakistan has always stand with the people of Kashmir in this difficult time and never ever miss a chance to elevate the Kashmir cause,” the adviser added. He said the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had already promised to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiri people and India, despite of malicious and vicious activities, could not muzzle their voice through power and force. “Modi-government has no stone unturned to oppress the fundamental rights of the Kashmir people, but the unwavering determination of the native Kashmiri people always slap the vested interest of the BJP government,” he maintained.