Seminar stresses sustainable tourism development in Neelum Valley

Speakers at a seminar urged the authorities concerned to take stringent measures for the protection of natural resources and forests of the Neelum Valley and sustainable tourism in the area, the largest hub of biological diversity.

The seminar was organized by the Forests Protection Council and Community Development Group of the Neelum Valley in connection with the 18th annual celebrations entitled “Jashan-e-Neelum”. The collaborating partners were the local municipal committee, the forest department, and Wapda. The speakers suggested curbing the timber mafia to protect the Neelum Valley forests, and provide alternate fuel and environmental building materials for the constructions. They said an integrated solid waste management system will protect the clean and green nature of the valley.

A well-known environmentalist, development strategist, and founder of the globally recognized Pakistan Mountain Festival Munir Ahmed and Mayor Neelum Valley Syed Tajammul Hussain Shah were the guests of honour on the occasion. Other speakers included development expert Aftab Hussain Bokhari, former AJK minister Mufti Mansur ur Rehman, Sardar Muhammad Akram, Jalaluddin Akbar, former Additional Chief Secretary Farhat Ali Mir, Conservator Forest Mir Naseer and Khawaja Lashkar Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, Munir Ahmed said, Neelum Valley is a largest hub of natural resources, water, biodiversity, minerals and gemstones whereas the tourism potential is immense too.