Women empowerment a challenge in Pakistan: German envoy

Ambassador of Germany ALRED GRANNAS has said he was pleased to note that the Pakistani market has attracted significant attention from a range of German companies and thus from concerned government departments in Germany.

‘This growing interest in bilateral trade has led to the decision to extend the German network of chambers of commerce and industry abroad (AHK) to Pakistan. This represents a major milestone for our economic relations and is poised to be a game changer for future economic interaction between our two countries’. Ambassador Alfred Grannas expressed these views while talking to Diplomatic News Agency (DNA).

He further said with the establishment of “Pakistan Desk” at our chamber of commerce and industry in Dubai, our sincere aim is to establish a proper representation on Pakistani soil as soon as possible. This development has also fueled an increased interest in delegations travelling to Pakistan to explore the market.

‘We must also acknowledge that the current economic conditions and import restrictions in place in Pakistan present significant challenges for businesses. Therefore, we advise the interested German businesses to keep monitoring the situation and come to Pakistan as soon as we see improvements with regards to structural reforms and removal of restrictions that will encourage investment and economic cooperation’, he added. To a question about German NGOs working in Pakistan the ambassador said, German NGOs, such as Kindernothilfe, Welthungerhilfe and the German Red Cross, were actively involved in various development projects and programs to support the socio-economic development in Pakistan. ‘These German NGOs have contributed a lot during the recent flood in Pakistan in terms of emergency response, rehabilitation, and economic development and especially women empowerment’.

Talking about women empowerment the ambassador said, women empowerment was a challenging and very important topic in Pakistan. In terms of better opportunities, German NGOs aim to create better conditions for women and reduce gender violence across different sectors. ‘Indeed, it won’t be easy and it is not a onetime activity but more of collective participation and mutual understanding. Thus, German NGOs in collaboration with local and national NGOs are looking forward to more women participation in economic, political, and social participation to a more equitable and more prosperous society in Pakistan’.

Dilating upon the cultural diplomacy Ambassador Grannas said, Cultural diplomacy is very important for people-to-people contact. Germany has an academic exchange service, DAAD, which works in Pakistan and sends many students to Germany for higher studies.

‘We have a network of schools called PASCH, which teach German language as a subject. Our cultural centers in Karachi and Lahore offer German language courses on different levels. Recently, we supported the Women’s Film Festival to encourage and facilitate young girls and women to express themselves and celebrate the success stories, struggles, and achievements of inspiring women from all walks of life’.

This year, we supported the Lahore Literary Festival and brought two acclaimed writers from Germany to Pakistan, who read from their latest works, he added.

He said, they were also partners of the Lahore Digital Arts Festival through the EUNIC Cluster Fund to celebrate the emerging digital culture of Pakistan by bringing together artists and audiences to explore the intersection of art and technology.

When asked to share his experiences about Pakistan the ambassador said, as the German ambassador to Pakistan, he had the privilege of visiting some truly amazing places in this country.

‘From the vibrant city of Lahore to the bustling metropolis of Karachi, and the scenic beauty of Quetta and Peshawar, I have been struck by the rich and diverse local cultures and traditions’.

He also appreciated the warmth and hospitality of the Pakistani people. ‘It is truly humbling to receive so much love and support from everyone I meet , he added.