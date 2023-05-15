PHC CJ chairs full court meeting, takes important decisions

A Full Court meeting of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) was convened and chaired by Chief Justice PHC, Justice Musarrat Hilali the other day. According to a press release issued on Sunday, all the judges attended the meeting that took important decisions. The chair welcomed the participants and opened the house for discussion on the agenda already circulated to the Judges and following policy decisions were made.

The chief justice appreciated the performance of the special benches of this Court and unanimously agreed to continue the same practice. This would help expeditious disposal of matters of the same nature, it added. It was also decided that strict observance of the official timing of the courts by Judges of the High Court and the judges of the District Judiciary will be ensured.

The matter relating to a uniform/dress code for all the Judges of the District Judiciary and their staff, the staff members of the High Court establishment was taken and was unanimously decided that they shall strictly observe the dress code notified by the High Court. Additionally, the clerks of learned advocates would also observe the official dress/uniform.

To eradicate corruption in both District Judiciary and Staff members of the High Court, it was decided that any anonymous complaints received against Judicial Officers or staff members shall be examined by a committee presiding over by a Judge of the High Court and recommendation on the matter will be placed before the competent authority. The way forward and steps were discussed for implementation of the judgment of the Apex Court in the case of Meesha Shafi VS Ali Zaffar relating to the rules making.