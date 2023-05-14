Houses, defence installations burnt on Imran’s directives: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan Saturday said for the last several years, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had been training “terrorists” who actually took part in the arson and vandalism of May 9 after his arrest. Addressing a news conference, he said the goons of Imran Khan burnt houses and defence installations on directives of Imran Khan who had instructed them to create violence and spread chaos and anarchy following his arrest.

The minister said Imran Khan told his goons beforehand how to react to his arrest. It was not the nation’s reaction, instead, it was the reaction of a group who got training and instructions from Imran Khan, he said. The minister said that during the three days, only 40,000 to 45,000 people had participated in the protest against the arrest of Imran Khan across the country.

Sharing the numbers of the protesters, he said, protests were staged at 12 spots in Islamabad on May 9, during which 650 to 700 people participated. Moreover, he added, during protests staged at 221 spots in Punjab on May 9, 15,000 to 18,000 people participated.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that protests were staged at 126 spots in which only 19,000-22,000 people participated. On the second day of protests, 1,900 participated in demonstrations in Islamabad, 2,200 in Punjab and 13,000 in KP, he added.

Sharing the numbers for the third-day protests, he said 515 people participated in Islamabad, 5,000 to 6,000 in KP and 800-1,000 in Punjab. He said that the violent protesters were involved in the looting of shops and residences. The minister vowed that “the gangs produced by PTI chief Imran Khan” would never be given forgiveness. “They will be identified through CCTV cameras and will not be allowed to go free.” Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah reiterated the stance of PML-N which took exception to a relief given to Imran Khan by the courts, saying that no one else was given such relief in Pakistan’s judicial and constitutional history.

“After that, how can high courts and district courts dare to do anything then,” he said, adding that Imran was given whatever he asked for. He said that the Islamabad High Court had given blanket relief to Imran Khan. The minister said that from day one, it was the stance of political parties that Imran Khan was not a political leader instead he was a “Finta”.

He alleged that the prime objective of Imran Khan was to create unrest and chose in the country. The interior minister said that Imran Khan should be removed from politics through votes, otherwise, he would put the country in danger.

Rana said that it was not the culture of the political parties to set defence installations on fire and attack the houses of political opponents. The minister said that in past, despite the political differences, no political parties attacked each other homes.