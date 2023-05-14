PMLN to face situation in political manner: Abid Sher Ali

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that double standards in judicial system had surfaced, but the PML-N would face the situation in a political manner.

Addressing a press conference at his public secretariat in New Nazim Abad here on Saturday, he said Imran Khan was involved in the biggest scam in the history of Pakistan and the government was committed to exposing him publicly and taking him to the court of law.

He said that the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK had sent back 190 million pounds (Rs 70 billion), looted from Pakistan. That was public property but, Imran Khan, in connivance with his cronies, returned that amount back to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz, and in return, he got a piece of land worth Rs 7 billion transferred to him and his wife under the garb of Al-Qadir Trust.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating the case and it had issued warrants, but due to his failure to appear, Imran Khan was arrested and he was on 8-day remand when the judges apex court summoned and bailed him out.

He said Imran Khan was involved in attacks on sensitive military installations, residences of corps commanders, metro buses and toll plazas of motorways as well as Radio Pakistan and official news agency offices. On his directive, the PTI workers attacked the government functionaries, but despite all these facts, he was bailed out.

Abid Sher Ali particularly mentioned the audio conversations of Imran Khan, Musarrat Jamshaid Cheema, Khawaj Tariq Rahim, Yasmin Rashid, and said those tapes clearly indicated that high command of the PTI hatched a conspiracy to attack the sensitive military installations. On the other hand, the PMLN leadership was remanded in NAB custody for 90 days, and no one was allowed to see them. He said the current inflation was only due to the PTI government, as it had devastated the economy and mortgaged Pakistan to the IMF. He said PML-N supremo clearly said that if double standards were adopted, the dollar might cross the limit of Rs 500. Even the Indian media was appreciating what Imran Khan was doing to damage the country, he added.

He praised the Pak Army, which handled the situation with wisdom and observed restraint when Imran Khan wanted it (army) to retaliate and kill protestors. Earlier, he had also played this ugly game in connivance with Tahirul Qadri in Model Town Lahore.

He said that Imran Khan was threatening that if he was arrested, Pakistan would be set on fire. Trained terrorists were involved in violence in the country and they would be exposed within next few days. These elements targeted the army instead of general public, he added.

He said the nation was standing firm with the Pakistan Army and it would not allow anybody to degrade the valiant soldiers who were defending the geographical boundaries of Pakistan.

Responding to a question, he said, “We are democrats and don’t believe in banning any political party. But Imran would be brought to book for his heinous crimes.”

Abid Sher said: “We would face the PTI in a political manner, but want level playing field,” he added. He said that elections would be held when level playing field was made available to all political parties. He said that it was not fair that one person was disqualified for not taking salary from this own son, but the favourite was being projected as a VIP. About protest of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said it was it democratic right and we would continue with our scheduled protestation.