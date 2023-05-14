Two-day Orakzai Spring Festival begins

A two-day Jashan-e-Baharan festival, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Wing and Pakistan Army, started in Kharasha-Khwa Stori Khel Orakzai tribal district on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Director General Forests, Tahir Orakzai, and attended by Deputy Commissioner Tayab Abdullah, Commandant Orakzai Scouts Colonel Muhammad Tasneem Khan, Project Director Ishtiaq Ahmad and Tourism officials.

The festival aimed to introduce the tourism sector as an industry in the Orakzai merged district and invite tourists to explore the beauty of the area and experience the traditions and culture of the Orakzai district.

A large number of people, including children, attended the event and enjoyed the festival. Stalls were set up in the festival to highlight the rich traditions of the area, besides pavilions of local cuisines and items representing the traditions of the five provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Orakzai said that the event would project a positive image of the area and open new vistas of development for the local people. He added that Orakzai has abundant places of tourist attractions that need to be explored.

He also mentioned that KPCTA was doing a tremendous job promoting the tourism industry and has taken remarkable steps for the facilitation of tourists visiting the Orakzai district.

Various events, including the Khattak dance, Paragliding, Motorcycle race, Marathon race, Jeep race, Tent-Paging, Karate, horse dance and camel dance were also held during the festival. KPCTA also set up stalls of truck art, Cultural Dresses, Antique Jewellery, Charsadda Khadar, Charsadda Chappal,

Karakul caps and paintings. Prizes were distributed among the winners of various games. It is worth mentioning that KPCTA has arranged different events in collaboration with Pakistan Army and locals to promote tourism and project a soft image of the area worldwide. These events would help invite tourists to the area and create economic opportunities for the locals.

KPCTA has opened the Orakzai district for tourists with the help of the Pakistan Army and the district administration before Eid, and more than 150,000 tourists have visited various areas of Orakzai so far. Sessions of training have also been arranged for local youth, enabling them to work as tourist guides and boost economic activities.

The festival would also disseminate the message in the world that peace has been restored in the area with the joint efforts of the Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies, police, local elders, and people.

KPCTA has also introduced Samana Top, Nanwar Cave and Sampogh Top as tourist destinations and the majority of work on the installation of camping pods has been completed.

Facilitation centers and rest areas have also been established for tourists and information-providing boards have been installed for them.