Pak-Oman cordial ties deeply entrenched in shared values of brotherhood, socio-economic interests

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said that Pakistan and Oman enjoyed cordial ties deeply entrenched in shared values of brotherhood and socio-economic interests. Talking to Deputy Chairman State Council of Oman Sheikh Dr. Al-Khattab bin Ghalib bin Ali Al-Hinai, he said Pakistani diaspora in Oman was playing a key role for its socio-economic development. He appreciated the Oman people and government for hosting a large number of Pakistani workers gracefully.

The speaker appreciated Oman’s participation in golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution. The Oman Parliamentary delegation is in on official visit in Pakistan to attend International constitutional convention organized by National Assembly Secretariat in connection with Golden Jubilee celebration of Constitution. Discussing nature of friendly ties between the two sides, the speaker said, “Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Oman. The bilateral relations are historical, deep-rooted and based on commonalities of faith, culture and traditions.” He also appreciated Oman’s role in strengthening peace and stability in the region. Dr. Al-Khattab appreciated the kind remarks of the speaker and said that Oman considered Pakistan as its brother.

He also stressed on the need to enhance parliamentary contacts via Parliamentary Friendship Group to explore avenues of cooperation in diverse sector particularly climate change.

MNA, Naz Baloch was also present in the meeting.