EU lawmakers take first step towards AI curbs

European Parliament lawmakers on Thursday took a crucial first step towards EU-wide regulation of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence systems that Brussels hopes to put speedily in place. Parliamentary committees on civil liberties and consumer protection overwhelmingly voted for a position text calling for curbs on how AI can be used in Europe, while still fostering innovation in the sector. The text is to be put to the full parliament next month for adoption before negotiations with EU member states on a final law. Lawmakers called Thursday’s vote “historic” and hoped it would lead to “the world’s first rules on artificial intelligence”. Their text picks up the main lines from a European Commission proposal made two years ago, but suggests adding bans on biometric surveillance, emotion recognition and predictive policing AI systems.