Australian minister heads to China seeking ‘unimpeded’ trade

Australia’s trade minister flew to Beijing on Thursday to discuss the removal of Chinese import barriers. Trade Minister Don Farrell said he aimed to secure unrestricted commerce with China, Australia’s largest trade partner with a healthy appetite for iron ore and coal resources.

“During my visit, I will be advocating strongly for the full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China — for all sectors,” he said in a statement on the eve of Friday’s meeting. Farrell, who is to meet with China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao, said fully reopening trade would benefit both countries. The meeting represents a “significant breakthrough” in rebuilding the relationship, said Australia China Business Council president David Olsson, who is with the delegation. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two trade ministers since 2019, he said.

“We recognise that this won’t happen overnight, but the removal of the trade obstacles affecting Australian exporters would be seen as an important step in rebuilding confidence and trust,” Olsson said.