Islamabad Police arrests 80 miscreants

The Islamabad Police have arrested a total of 80 miscreants who were damaging government and public properties in reaction to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan. According to the Spokesman of Islamabad Police, the violent protesters were involved in setting fire to the Tarnol Railway Station, Aerial firing and pulling the track of Pakistan Railways from different points of the Federal Capital.

He said earlier, Islamabad Police had arrested around 108 protesters involved in arson. Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Islamabad Police said all the roads were open for travellers and the flow of traffic was normal. The Islamabad Police has also urged all citizens to respect the law as Section 245 was in force in the federal capital for the safety of life and property of the masses as well as the security of the government institutions.

He said Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and Islamabad Police were authorized to take action against the culprits involved in any kind of illegal activities. Prove to be a good citizen of the country and respect the law. The law is equal for all and it is the responsibility of everyone to obey it, Islamabad Police said. Mall Road Saddar closed for vehicular traffic: Mall Road Saddar is closed for all kind of vehicular traffic while other city roads including Murree Road are open.

A City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman said on Thursday that traffic was normal on city roads and Murree Road except Mall Road Saddar and some other roads in its surrounding area which were closed for all kind of vehicular traffic. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that traffic police officers and wardens were in the field and regulating traffic on city roads. CTP had finalized arrangements to control traffic load on alternate routes on different city roads in case of traffic diversion, he said. Information about the traffic situation was being provided to the citizens through FM 88.6 and official social media pages, the CTO added. The CTO also advised the citizens to travel with 15 to 20 minutes extra time to reach their destination in time and avoid any problem.