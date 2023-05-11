Baligh directs to ensure safety of lives of people

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas met with Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman here at Circuit House on Thursday. Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the Governor about the ongoing development projects and renovation of the city. RPO Bahawalpur informed about the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation. Governor directed officers to complete ongoing development projects on time so that people of the area can benefit from them.

He also directed to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of citizens. Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa also met Governor Punjab and informed him about the progress of the establishment of an Old Age Home in Bahawalpur. Minister meets delegations: A delegation led by Chairman All Pakistan Car Dealers & Importers Association Mian Shoaib met with Provincial Minister of Industries, Commerce, and Energy SM Tanvir at the Punjab Small Industries

Corporation here on Thursday. Excise & Taxation Minister Bilal Afzal was also present. The delegation informed about the issues of showrooms closure due to the biometric system and requested that the biometric model of Islamabad be replicated in Punjab. They pointed out that the biometric system was negatively impacting businesses, and affecting government revenue.

Minister SM Tanvir assured the delegation of resolving their legitimate issues and stated that the caretaker government was providing all possible facilities to businessmen. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting commercial and economic activities, adding that traders’ problems were being addressed on a priority basis. Meanwhile, in another meeting at the office of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation, a delegation led by Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza Ahmad discussed availability of flour in markets, delivery of wheat to flour mills, and the issuance of permits for the import of wheat to the private sector.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir called a meeting to address the concerns of flour mills. The delegation included Iftikhar Mattoo, Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab Rauf Mukhtar, former chairman Hafiz Ahmed, Senior Vice Chairman of Flour Mills Association Punjab and others.

Minister orders improving LWMC performance: Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said on Thursday that digitisation in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should transform it into a vibrant public service delivery organisation, improve its performance and help resolve citizens’ complaints regarding sanitation and waste lifting in the provincial metropolis. He expressed these views during a briefing by Babar Sahib Din, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company, regarding company’s operational affairs here at its office.

The minister said that providing a clean and healthy environment in the province of Punjab was the first priority and substantial efforts were being made for improving working of relevant departments. As a result of digitalization of the LWMC, the performance of the company should enhance. He said that the introduction of a new android application for ensuring attendance of workers was a significant initiative. The incorporation of advanced features like geo-fencing of workers and face ID in the new attendance android application was a major development to improve its working, he added. He said that the pilot project for route optimisation and digital monitoring of waste containers in Gulberg Town would help keep the city clean.

The minister directed that fines for illegal spreading of garbage and violations of local government rules would also be done through digital application. He entrusted the chief executive officer of the LWMC with tasks regarding the Local Government Volunteers Programme. The LWMC operation teams, along with local government volunteers, will take steps to make the city clean. Local government volunteers will also play their role for public awareness along with awareness teams of LWMC. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company.