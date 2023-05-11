15 notices were sent to Imran in Al-Qadir Trust case: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case.

In a statement, the minister said that at least 15 notices were sent to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case which was being investigated by National Accountability Bureau and he was wanted by the NAB.

“Imran Khan was supposed to file a reply in the Al-Qadir Trust case, but he did not appear in this case,” she remarked.

She said when Imran Khan was arrested the PTI leaders instigated party workers on arson and sabotage.

She maintained that whatever the PTI activists did was not a public reaction, rather it was done in a pre-planned manner.

She said that the PTI leadership claimed that violent protests were not done by their party workers.

When the PTI workers were damaging public and state property, she questioned why didn’t its leadership stop them from doing so.

The minister said that no political party reacted like this on the arrest of its leaders in the past. She said PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafiq and other leaders were also arrested but the PML-N did not react in this manner.

Shehbaz Sharif was summoned in the Saaf Pani case and arrested in the Ashiana case by the NAB, she recalled. The PML-N had never given the kind of response to its leaders’ arrests, that the PTI has given yesterday, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the country had been witnessing such activities by PTI for the past many years.

The minister said that after the arrest of Imran Khan, his medical check-up was done, and other SOPs were completed which negated PTI claims. She said when the police went to arrest Imran Khan in Zaman Park, Lahore PTI workers attacked police officials with petrol bombs.

The minister said that no patriotic Pakistani citizen could take the law into his hand and damage government buildings as state properties were attacked. She made it clear that strict action will be taken against those who damaged state properties.