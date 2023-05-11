AIOU, FBISE, Cambridge suspend papers

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), federal educational boards, and Cambridge have suspended their papers scheduled on May 10 (Wednesday) due to ongoing law and order situation in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. In view of the current situation, the Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) exams scheduled for today (May 10) across the country have been postponed. According to the AIOU Spokesman, the new date of deferred papers will be announced later.

The spokesman further said that the papers are to be held on May 11 and thereafter will be held as per the schedule. Similarly, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has canceled the paper on Pakistan Studies in all its examination centers working at home and abroad. According to Controller Exams Federal Board, “The new date for the canceled paper of Pakistan Studies will be announced later.”

The British Council has also canceled all exams scheduled on Wednesday, May 10, for both AM and PM sessions. According to a notification, “The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the candidates, their parents, and staff members. The further decision will be shared with the candidates later.”