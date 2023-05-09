Canals’ closure affect cotton sowing in South Punjab

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Saqib Zafar took notice of the closure of canals of Bahawalpur and DG Khan Division as the closure was affecting cotton cultivation.

While chairing a meeting to review cotton cultivation here on Tuesday, the ACS directed the relevant officials of Irrigation to contact the federal government and ensure the release of water in canals. He observed that the closure of canals could create difficulties in achieving the target of cotton cultivation.

Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel remarked that a big portion of Pakistan’s export was in the textile sector. “The maximum cultivation of cotton will not only help improve the economic condition of the farmers but it will also promote the textile sector further. The exports are key to earning foreign exchange.”

Regarding the sale of substandard or fake pesticides, Saqib Ateel maintained that strict action was being initiated against the sellers of substandard seeds. “Data on seed research is also being acquired from various research bodies working under government patronage,” he added.

Saqib also hinted that the 40 percent cotton sowing target had been achieved. He hoped that the remaining target would be secured after May 31. In South Punjab, “The cotton sowing target will be done at 4,554,000 acres. Till today, cotton has been sown at 1.8 million acres,” said Saqib. “Apart from this 76 FIRs have been registered against the dealers for selling fake fertilizers.” He also suggested a restoration seed corporation. Similarly, laws should be framed for the export of organic food certification.