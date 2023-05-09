HEC, ACT Int’l join hands to provide counselling facilities to youth

Aiming Change for Tomorrow (ACT) International Tuesday signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to extend counselling facilities to the young people on problems linked to adolescence, particularly related to psychological issues, career advancement and reproductive health challenges.

The young people will access authentic information and get support through the toll-free National Youth Helpline 0800-69457, an initiative launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. The helpline was launched in November 2022, and HEC, United Nations Family Planning Association, and Rahnuma-Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP) had partnered to support the youth facing multifarious challenges regarding mental health. Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail and Chief Executive Officer ACT International Mubashir Banoori signed the LoT during a ceremony held at HEC. The ceremony was attended by Adviser (Global Engagement), HEC, Awais Ahmed, Adviser (Academics, Accreditation and National Academy of Higher Education) Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Director General (Scholarships) Ms. Aayesha Ikram, Director General (Quality Assurance) Nasir Shah, Director General (Research & Innovation) Hazrat Bilal and other officials of the partnering organisations.

In her remarks, Dr Shaista Sohail expressed satisfaction with the utility of the helpline as it offers services in two shifts to ensure maximum assistance around the clock. She was informed that a well-trained team respond to 62 percent male and 48 percent female callers who seek assistance in various issues. Earlier, Adviser Awais Ahmed apprised the participants of the objectives of the National Youth Helpline and termed the LoI an important step taken at the right time as the youth need able guidance and viable solution to their issues.