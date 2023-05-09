PIDE organizes first-ever Think Tank’s Moot

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) here on Tuesday organized first ever think tank moot to develop an indigenous agenda for change and reforms. PIDE and the universities of Pakistan had a meeting to discuss common research agenda and agreed to set up a worthy meetup to develop a conversation on reform and key policy issues, said a press release. Participants unanimously agreed to conduct a monthly roundtable conference to discuss and promote Ideas of Change and Reforms.

HSA, IPS, PIDE, RADS, PRIME, and Arid Agri University will host the next six conferences respectively.

Earlier, PIDE VC Dr. Nadeem ul Haque and Pro VC Dr Durre Nayab in their opening remarks said that the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) believes that there was a dire need for a knowledge network in Pakistan, to act as a pressure group to push for reforms. The institute had initiated a multi-pronged approach to strengthen this knowledge network, they added. PIDE recently organized an EconFest (Economy Festival) – the first time in Pakistan, with more than a dozen local partners, as well as a wide-ranging outreach program with universities across the country.

The participants based in cities other than Islamabad/Rawalpindi joined via Zoom.

A number of county’s Think-Tanks and Universities representatives, including Air University, Bahria University, Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Centre for Law and Security (CLAS), COMSATS, CRSS, Federal Urdu University, Health Services Academy, Institute of Policy Studies, International Institute of Islamic Economics Islamabad (IIE-IIUI), IPRI, National Commission on Rural Development (NCRD), National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), NRSP,NUML, PATTAN, PMAS, Arid Agri Uni, Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development , PPAF, PRIME ,QAU, Research and Development Solutions (RADS ,TabadLab, BUITEMS, The Pakistan institute of international affairs, Social Policy and Development Centre, Punjab economic research institute (PERI), Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Program, ISSI, IRS and Kashmir Institute of International Relations also participated in the historical moot.