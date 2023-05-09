Imran Khan arrest: Protests erupt across country

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Tuesday started countrywide protests against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan on the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The PTI leadership gave the call for countrywide protest moments after the arrest. The PTI supporters and activists blocked several roads in major cities across the country.

PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in his Twitter message urged people to come out of their homes, He said Islamabad High Court has been attacked, Imran Khan’s arrest is equivalent to shutting down the judiciary.

Former PM Imran Khan has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location, CJ Islamabad HIgh Court has ordered Secy interior and IG police to appear within 15 min… — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2023

In another tweet, he said Rangers had captured the Islamabad High Court. The personnel of paramilitary force tortured many lawyers, also

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar tweeted that a six-member committee, headed by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, would determine the next course of action.

“Pakistan’s biggest political leader has been arrested,” Umar said. “The whole world is being shown that there is no law in the country.”

The PTI workers in several cities across the country took to the streets in protest. They have blocked the roads. The commuters are facing great difficulties due to blockage of roads.

The PTI Karachi chapter asked the party workers to reach the Insaf House. Several workers have already reached there. The Shareh Faisal has been blocked, giving way to the worst kind of snarl. Hot words were exchanged between the commuters and the protesting PTI workers.

The lawyer fraternity in Lahore has staged a protest at the GPO Chowk. They have blocked the road after burning tyres.

The PTI supports are also thronging the Liberty Chowk.