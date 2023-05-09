Medical board formed for Imran Khan’s medical examination

Former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination.

The seven-member medical board, which includes experts in medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, general surgery, and pathology, has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Fareed Allah Shah, while Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed has also been included from the C.M.O. Poly Clinic.

NAB Rawalpindi had contacted the hospital administration of Poly Clinic to request a medical examination for PTI chief Imran Khan.

According to the sources Poly Clinic administration had directed NAB to submit a written request, after which NAB formally requested a medical examination for Imran Khan in accordance with the procedure.