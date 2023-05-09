Pakistan earns $596m from travel services’ export in eight months

The country has earned US $596.200 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows growth of 65.57 percent as compared to the US $360.080 million worth same services provided during the corresponding period of the last fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, personal travel services increased by 65.09 percent, from US $358.580 million last year to US $591.980 million during July-February 2023.

Among the personal services, the exports of health-related expenditure dipped by 5.24 percent while the education-related expenditure also dropped by 2.29 percent.

In addition, other personal services however increased of 67.03 percent.

Meanwhile, the exports of business services grew by181.33 percent, from US$ 1.500 million to US$ 4.220 million, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the exports of services from the country, witnessed an increase of 4.75 percent during the first nine months of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The exports of services during July-March (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 5528.86 million against the exports of US$ 5278.09 million during the same period of last year.

The imports of the country witnessed a decline of 39.67 percent, falling from US$ 9544.89 million last year to US$ 5758.18 million during the period under review.