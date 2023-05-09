ADB to help Pakistan build climate-resilient infrastructure

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has demonstrated a strong commitment to coming up with a comprehensive approach to help build the much-needed climate-resilient infrastructure for Pakistan which faced over $30 billion in losses after the devastating floods caused by heavy rains last year and fearing the same situation in the coming months. It will be a great assistance by one of the world’s top financial institutions to the cash-strapped nation that is still struggling to strengthen its economy which suffered a serious blow caused by economic slowdown during the deadly Coronavirus, worldwide shortage of petroleum products & food inflation after the Russia-Ukraine war, and devaluation of Pakistani currency against the US Dollar. With an objective of improved preparedness, the bank would help Pakistan in “strengthening infrastructure in such a way that if similar floods take place in future that infrastructure is strong enough to stand there,” Director General of Central and West Asia Department Yevgeniy Zhukov said while talking to APP on the sidelines of ADB’s 56th annual Board of Governors meeting that concluded last week in South Korean city – Incheon. He said a lot of work was being done in the flood-emergency-related assistance adding that the focus would not only be on repairing the damages caused by last year’s floods but also on making the structures flood-resilient. Seconding Zhukov’s damage-mitigation strategy, Country Director Pakistan Resident Mission Yong Ye told APP that some temporary structures would be in place hopefully this year before the possible flood in summer. He said there would be some protections “before the flood comes and the infrastructure is made climate-resilient.” He said some of the existing infrastructure was damaged during last year’s floods; however, these had been restored with the ADB’s prompt support. Seeing the wide-scale destruction and the loss of billions of dollars to the Pakistani economy, foreign experts and donor agencies described it as one of the top countries facing severe impacts of climate change. In future, Yong said the bank looked at a much more comprehensive approach and was carrying out an upstream assessment of each factor of climate resilience/disaster resilience and analytical work to devise a strategy and an open institutional set-up for ‘quickening the measures.’ Yong said the ADB had also established its national disaster risk management funds under which it would provide the community flood protection structure. As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, the ADB aims to deliver $100 billion in climate financing from 2019 to 2030.