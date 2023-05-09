Ahsan opens work on 13 projects at Narowal University

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said the nation will have to gain knowledge at the highest level, warning that those who lack love for knowledge always live in slavery.

He was addressing students after the inaugural ceremony of 13 different projects of the University of Narowal, here on Monday.

The minister said the Narowal University students must exhibit the best knowledge, talent and skills so that their counterparts across the world look towards them and wish getting admission to their university. “Success comes only through the leadership, knowledge, thought and unity, and the land of Narowal will witness that we have prepared the university for the future generations,” Prof Ahsan Iqbal said. “This was my dream to make Narowal a city of knowledge and today is a happy day for me that that dream is turning into a reality,” he added.

The federal minister said efforts would be made for keeping the Narowal University open for 24/7 like the universities of the United States and the United Kingdom.

Ahsan Iqbal regretted that during the four-year tenure of the previous PTI government, development of the country was stopped.

He said that in phase-2 of the development programme of the Narowal University, the Institute of Health Sciences, commercial centre, cafeteria, guest house, mosque, hostels, faculty and staff residences would be constructed with Rs 1.70 billion. He said the construction of these projects would be carried out by the National Logistics Cell (NLC), and all these projects would be completed within a period of one-and-a-half years. He said the attractive architectural design of these projects is based on the Muslim architectural style of Spain.

Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Narowal Dr. Tariq Mehmood, Principal UVAS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis, Principal Narowal Public School Prof. Mahfoozur Rehman, Regional Director Higher Education Commission Abdul Ghafoor, Deputy Commissioner Marowal Muhammad Ashraf, District Police Officer Rana Tahir Rehman, former Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Khawaja Muhammad Wasim Butt, Rana Manan Khan, Bilal Akbar Khan, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Project Director NLC Brigadier Jameel Farooqui, teachers and a large number of students were also present.

ACS for conversion of cardiology, Nishtar II at solar power: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Monday directed officers concerned to convert Multan Institute of Cardiology and Nishtar Hospital II to solar power at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting to review matters related to the heath sector, the ACS said that practical steps have been started to improve service delivery at all health centres. He said that directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab regarding the provision of the best health facilities for the masses were being implemented.

He said that efforts were being made to provide the best health facilities at rural health centres to DHQs across the province.

Saqib Zaffar directed officers to ensure the implementation of orders regarding the availability of consultant doctors during evening and night duties at all Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals and District Headquarter Hospitals.

He urged officers concerned to conduct surprise visits to the health centres to check the presence of doctors and other staff members on duty.

He said that more efforts were needed to improve health indicators and also stressed the need for more affective arrangements regarding the dengue control drive.

He said that the OPD of Nishtar-II Hospital would be made functional on May 31 and asked officers to ensure the availability of all related medicines in the hospital, adding he directed officers concerned to prepare PC-1 of the Emergency Tower at Children Hospital at the earliest and the project would be completed with funds of Rs 5.5 billion.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Hayyat Luk said that 1,408 health centres including DHQs, THQs and BHUs were operational across South Punjab where 8,496 beds were available for patients. He said that a comprehensive campaign was continued against dengue and other drives.

He said SNE has been completed for the dialysis and trauma centre at Dunyapur. Secretary Specialized Health Care Nasir Afzal Khan informed ACS that 90 per cent development work of Nishtar-II OPD has been completed while funds of Rs 43.9 million have been transferred to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for landscaping at the hospital.