CPO hands over vehicles, motorcycles’ keys to traffic officials

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani has given the keys of new vehicles and motorcycles to the police officials of Rawalpindi Police.

The keys of vehicles and motorcycles were handed over in a ceremony held at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters where Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan and other officers were also present, a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said on Monday. During the ceremony, keys of four new vehicles and 18 motorcycles were given to the traffic officials. The vehicles are being sent to circles while motorcycles are being sent to beat.

CPO Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani said that all possible resources were being provided to the force to improve policing. He said that it would produce good results and undoubtedly, the performance would be improved.

“It is your prime responsibility to improve the traffic system,” he added. “The supervisory traffic officers should fulfill their responsibilities more diligently. Traffic management and discipline need more hard work to maintain traffic flow in the city,” the CPO stressed.