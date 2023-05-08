International carpet exhibition in October: PCMEA

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) has decided to hold 39th World Exhibition of Carpets in October this year in Lahore and advance contacts are being initiated to attract foreign buyers. PCMEA Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf told the media on Sunday that they had high hopes of the authorities concerned to extend supportive hand to make the mega exhibition a big success, and also share cost of hospitality package for the foreign buyers/ participants in the exhibition. “Our target is that we have to achieve success in the style of the exhibition held in neighboring country recently, for which the support of the government is inevitable,” he added. Usman Ashraf said that in consultation with all stakeholders, the Association had fixed dates of October 4 to 6, 2023 and preparations had also been started in this regard. He said every PCMEA member was committed that no effort would be spared at individual and collective level to make the exhibition a success. He added said, “Our effort is to convince maximum number of foreign buyers to participate in the exhibition. We request the government to cooperate with us in this regard so that the foreign buyers can be offered the best hospitality package.