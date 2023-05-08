Italian business delegation to visit Pakistan by end May

A high-level 10-member Italian businessmen delegation will visit Pakistan in the last week of instant month to further explore the avenues of mutual interests in various sectors. It was disclosed in Lahore on Sunday by Muhammed Sheheryar Khan Honorary Investment Counselor of Pakistan for Italy while talking to CEO Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq, said in a press release. He said the delegation will also attend the forthcoming 4th Edition of TEXPO 2023 to be held in Karachi on 26-28 May. The delegation members were briefed about the significance of the largest textile exhibition in Pakistan and informed about the details of participation. Highlighting the prospects of business and investment in Pakistan, Muhammad Sheheryar Khan urged the Pakistani business community to redouble their outreach in Italian markets to enhance Pakistan’s exports in all fields, including textile, agriculture, IT, food and marble. The business community expressed keen interest in TEXPO 2023 and discussed details of participation, he concluded. Mian Kashif Ashfaq said PFC will welcome the Italian delegation to facilitate them to make their business visit a real success.