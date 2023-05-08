Dadocha, Mahota dams to help overcome water shortage

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said on Sunday that Dadocha and Mahota dams being constructed in Rawalpindi district, would help overcome water shortage in the region. According to a spokesman of the Commissioner office, the Commissioner had formed a task force to resolve the problems being faced during the construction of the water reservoirs The Commissioner had directed the members of the task force to prepare a detailed report on problems being faced during the construction of the dams. The task force comprising Assistant Commissioner of the concerned area, XEN Small Dam, Acting Director Water Management and three local farmers would present the report to the Commissioner next week, he said and added, after this report, immediate practical steps would be taken to resolve the issues by preparing a comprehensive strategy.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed that there were a total of nine dams in Rawalpindi district, out of which four were in Tehsil Rawalpindi and five were in Tehsil Gujar Khan. He was told that Rawalpindi district had Masiyar, Khasala, Java and Chahan Dams which were functional. Narali, Dingi, Filina, Oghan and Jamal Dams are in Gujar Khan tehsil while except Jamal, all dams are functional, the Commissioner was informed. The Commissioner directed that a detailed report should be submitted after evaluating the problems being faced in activating Jamal Dam. The Commissioner said that the demand of water for agriculture, industrial sector and drinking was increasing and all the burden was falling on the underground water due to which the water level was decreasing rapidly.

In such a situation, the most important task is to save the rain water by constructing new water reservoirs, he said adding that after completion, Dadocha and Mahota dams would undoubtedly help meet the shortage of domestic, agricultural and industrial water. The construction of Mahuta Dam is also being given importance because it will also help mitigate the water shortage problem in the area, he told. The Commissioner was informed that five dams of Rawalpindi district are included in annual development program. Mahuta Dam worth Rs3891 million with 35 percent physical progress, Mujahid worth Rs 1790 million with 85 percent physical progress, Mehra Shera worth Rs 1128 with 71 percent physical progress and Dadhocha Dam with 15 percent progress are being completed, he told. PC-1 of Papin dam worth Rs 14480 million has also been approved, he added.