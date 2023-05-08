PPP leaders vow to rejuvenate party at grassroots level

PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commemorated 16th death anniversary of the slain leader Syed Qamar Abbas with pledge to rejuvenate the party at the grassroots level in the provincial metropolis of the province. The death anniversary of the slain leader was organized under the auspices of the Provincial Sports & Cultural Wing PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar Press Club (PPC) with former provincial president Engineer Mohammad Hamayun Khan in the chair here on Sunday. Besides, the former provincial president PPP, senior vice president Syed Ayub Shah, Divisional President, Liaquat Shabab, Divisional President Kohat, Jabbar Khattak, Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Amjad Khan Afridi, Anwar Zeb Comrade and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants of the anniversary, former provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer, Mohammad Hamayun Khan pledged that the party would be re-organized in the province t before the general elections. He said that today price-hike and unemployment have once again become the major issues of the nation and the party would have to wage a struggle for their resolution. He said that the present government has assumed the reign of power in difficult situations as due to the ineptness and incompetency of the PTI government, the economy of the country has deteriorated.