Ashrafi urges political parties to avoid religion use for politics

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has urged all parties to avoid use of religion for politics. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that he might practise politics as he wished, but he must consult any religious scholar before discussing religion. He alleged that Imran Khan told lies round-the-clock and was misleading his followers. He said that reconciliation was a viable solution to all political disputes. Commenting on the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to India, Ashrafi said he did not go to Goa (India) on the invitation of India, adding that he went there on the invitation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). He appreciated the foreign minister for his successful tour and said that Bilawal bravely presented Pakistan’s stance on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to the Indian media. He said the Indian government and its foreign minister got frustrated, which was a proof of Bilawal Bhutto’s success.