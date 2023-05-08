No one to be allowed to disrepute institutions: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday categorically remarked that they would not allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten our institutions.

In his message, Mohsin Naqvi underscored that as responsible Pakistani citizens, it was our foremost responsibility to strongly condemn such elements, adding that these elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that he gave an assurance that the law would take its own course and the miscreants would have to be accountable according to law.

CTP starts issuing driving licenses to transgenders: The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have started process of issuing driving license facilities to transgender woman.

On the directives of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, the provision of licensing facilities to transgenders has been initiated.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan informed on Sunday that Licensing Branch has issued driving learner Permit to Saba Gul. Whereas, Saba Gul expressed happiness on getting the learner’s permit and thanked all the officers.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar’s vision is being ensured in true letter and spirit, CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said a separate counter has been allocated for providing licensing facilities to transgender women. By obtaining a driving license, transgenders will be able to get a respectable job in the society, he said and added, to create a humble society, we have to take care of each other’s rights.

Everyone should come forward and make it your commitment to serve God’s people regardless of race and color, he expressed.

Vesak Day Event showcased Pakistan’s rich Gandhara heritage: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), Guangdong Guangji Foundation, Paper Miracle, Center for Culture and Development and the Department of Archeology and Tourism Punjab here on Sunday successfully organized a grand Vesak Day event. Distinguished participants, including the ambassadors, high commissioners of Sri Lanka and Nepal, as well as federal and provincial government officials, scholars, and philanthropists, gathered to celebrate and honor the ancient Buddhist heritage of Gandhara.

The event commenced at Taxila Museum, where the esteemed attendees were warmly welcomed by Rana Aftab, Managing Director of PTDC. Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, Gandhara Chair at the University of Wah, led the group to the Dharamrajika Stupa in Taxila, a site renowned for its relics of Lord Buddha, graciously deposited by King Ashoka. This standing ceremony served as a symbolic homage to the spiritual significance of the region.

Following the ceremonial proceedings, the participants proceeded to the Gandhara Art Village Taxila, facilitated by the Punjab Small Industries Development Corporation, for an enlightening seminar titled “Gandhara: The Second Home of Buddhism”.

Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar moderated the seminar, ensuring a fruitful exchange of ideas and insights.

During the seminar, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka emphasized the profound importance of the Gandhara heritage of Pakistan for Buddhists around the world. The Ambassador of Nepal echoed this sentiment, highlighting the cultural significance of Gandhara for Nepal, as the birthplace of Buddha.

Notable guest speakers shared their perspectives on the occasion. Imran Shaukat, CEO of Jobs International, reflected on the potential for cultural diplomacy through Buddhism between Thailand and Pakistan. Rana Aftab, MD of PTDC, expressed his optimism for the growth of religious tourism in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, Zaildar Ahsan Shah – Member Advisory Board Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future while offering a vote of thanks to the distinguished guests and inviting them to a delightful dinner at Zaildar House, Taxila, where further discussions and networking opportunities awaited.

The Vesak Day event served as a vibrant celebration of the rich Gandhara heritage of Pakistan. It showcased the cultural diversity, religious harmony, and immense potential for religious tourism in the country. Through collaboration and international support, Pakistan aims to preserve and promote its ancient Buddhist legacy, reinforcing its commitment to fostering global understanding and peace.