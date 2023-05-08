Re-conduct of population census demanded in APC

The Dera and Tank Civil Society Action Committee on Sunday expressing reservations over the recent population census demanded holding the census in both districts again. The demand was presented during an All Parties Conference (APC) organized by Dera and Tank Civil Society Action Committee here at Mufti Mehmood Library Hall.

During the conference, a unanimous resolution was passed to reject the census and raised questions about it. The resolution demanded that the federal and provincial governments, the Federal Bureau of Statistics and the district administrations of Dera and Tank hold the census again in order to remove the concerns and to address the flaws, shortcomings, weaknesses and negligence. It was also decided that a protest camp would be set up and a rally would be taken out on May 14.

In the APC, the trade and labour unions of Dera and Tank, literary personalities, representatives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), Tehreek-Minhaj-ul-Quran, Awami Tehreek, Jamaat-e-Islami, Shia Ulema Council, Saraikstan Tehreek, National Labor Federation, Baloch Ittehad, All Teachers Association, All Clerks Association, High Court Bar Association, District Bar Association, Saraiki Students Movement, Saraiki Youth Parliament and others participated.Earlier, Head of the action committee Dawar Khan Kundi welcomed the participants.

He said the views, suggestions and advice presented in the APC would be considered and a comprehensive plan of action would be drawn up for the future, adding the full guidance and support of the civil society would be obtained for its implementation.