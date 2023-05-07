Veteran actor Shabbir Rana has passed away at 69

The entertainment industry is in sorrow after the passing on Sunday of renowned actor Shabbir Rana, a key figure in Pakistani showbiz.

Due to the passing of many important figures and bright people, this year has been very difficult for Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Legendary figures like Qavi Khan Sahab and Zia Mohyeuddin are among the giants who say goodbye to the globe.

The 69-year-old actor, who had been dealing with heart troubles for some time, passed away after a protracted illness, according to a social media post by his well-known YouTuber son Azlan Shah.

Shah disclosed that following the Asr prayers, the funeral prayer for his adored father would be held at Rahmaniya Masjid Tariq Road in the port city.

In his post, Shah stated, “My father, Shabbir Rana, has passed away this morning. Kindly recite Fateha for him and remember our family in your prayers. His Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayers) will be held at Rehmania Masjid Tariq Road after Asr prayers.”

Rana, who is well-known for his extraordinary contributions to the field, has been a part of several outstanding endeavors, including critically acclaimed dramas like Jackson Heights, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, and Qaid e Tanhai. He also made cameos in illustrious movies like Moor.

His death has upset his followers, who are saddened by the loss of yet another important personality in the drama entertainment sector.

His departure has left a big gap in Pakistan’s entertainment sector that will be difficult to fill. His contributions to the field of art will never be forgotten, and future generations will continue to draw inspiration from his legacy.