Pakistan considers Uzbekistan key partner in Central Asian region: minister

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam has said that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan a key partner in Central Asian Regions, with central location, vibrant population right mix of policies, Uzbekistan is the hub of Central Asia. Addressing the III Bakhshi International Festival, being convened in beautiful city of Gulistan, Uzbekistan, he said that he was honoured to represent Pakistan at the III Bakhshi International Festival. Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nazarbekov Ozodbek Akhmadovich, government officials and artists were also present on the occasion.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam said that both countries are reviving their old bonds by enhancing connectivity through initiatives like trans-Afghan Railway project. Engr Amir Muqam said that both countries are having frequent high-level interactions including the visit of President of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in March 2022 and visit of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Samarkand for the SCO Summit. He said that Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations are developing fast and they are based on solid institutional foundations. He said that in the last three years, a Preferential Trade Agreement & Transit Trade Agreement (via Afghanistan) have been signed and as a result, Uzbekistan trucks can drive straight through to the ports of Karachi & Gwadar. Engr Amir Muqam said that the trans-Afghan Railway will revolutionize trade and connectivity between Pakistan & Uzbekistan.

“People to people connectivity is crucial as the two countries share a common cultural heritage and history and religion” he added. “My presence in the Bakhshi Arts Festival is testimony to our close friendship and our people share heroes like Zaheeruddin Babar & Amir Taimur,” he added. He said that regional connectivity & cooperation are key to our bilateral bond: our common interests for regional stability and our membership of regional bodies like SCO & ECO where both Pakistan & Uzbekistan closely cooperate. Addressing at the festival, he conveyed his deep gratitude to the government of Uzbekistan, for the generous hospitality and the immaculate arrangements made for this event. Engr Amir Muqam congratulated the people of the Uzbekistan on the achievements of important milestone of the constitutional reforms. He said that it is an expression of faith by the people of Uzbekistan in the leadership of Uzbekistan President H.E.