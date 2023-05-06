PTI to hit the streets from Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold public gatherings from Monday.

He made the announcement in an address to workers at a rally at Lahore’s Lakshmi Chowk metro station held to “support the Constitution, Supreme Court, and the chief justice of Pakistan”.

Addressing the participants, Imran Khan said that his party would hold public gatherings from Monday (May 8) to Sunday May (May 14) – the date Supreme Court (SC) announced for holding of elections in Punjab.

He also warned the ruling coalition that if they defer elections in Punjab till after the federal budget, they will resort to street until “the Constitution and the rule of law are restored”.

Announcing the plan for daily rallies, the PTI chairman said he would come out and prepare the public to protest if elections were not held.

“When a country’s Constitution is violated, it means the justice system and the rule of law have ended. Most of all, it means that the nation has lost its freedom and become slaves.

“We will not rest till elections are held and Pakistan is free,” he added.