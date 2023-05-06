RDA holds 62nd governing body meeting

The 62nd meeting of Governing Body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held here on Friday and was chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha. The directors concerned gave detailed presentations on the agenda items. Regarding the agenda item for the traffic management plan and study for Rawalpindi city, Chief Engineer RDA Dr. Habib ul Huq Randhawa said that traffic problems in Rawalpindi are increasing and the traffic plan is 20 years old.

He said that comprehensive traffic management is the need of the hour to resolve the issue and a consultant should be hired for this work. The governing body approved the agenda. The governing body approved the agenda item regarding the Nullah Lai Expressway project. The Chief Engineer on the occasion said that a feasibility study and detailed design for the separation of strong water and sewage system are important for the management of stormwater and city sewage water that flows into the Nullah Lai. For this purpose, there is a need to hire a consultant.

The governing body also approved the fixation of reserve price and adjusting of security amount of car and motorcycle, RDA Parking Plaza and agenda item regarding “Amendment in Regulation No. 2.5 (a) VI of RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020”. The governing body also approved the agenda items regarding Eid Allowance for the contract employees and Danger/Risk Allowance for RDA employees deployed in the Enforcement Squad.

Members of the Governing Body including Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Estate Management Asif Mahmood Janjua, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Deputy Director Admn RDA Iftikhar Ali Janjua, Deputy Director Finance RDA Khawaja Arshad representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi, Local Government and other officers attended the meeting.