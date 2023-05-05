Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday, warned the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states against “weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring” as India raises terrorism issue.

Speaking on the second day of his visit to India, the foreign minister emphasised the importance of greater cooperation among SCO countries in tackling terrorism, calling for joint efforts to address the root causes of the issue.

“The collective security of our peoples is our joint responsibility. Terrorism continues to threaten global security. Let’s not get caught up in weaponising terrorism for diplomatic point scoring,” Bilawal said while addressing the SCO summit in Goa.

He said: “When I speak on this topic [terrorism], I do so not only as the foreign minister of Pakistan whose people have suffered the most in terms of number of attacks and number of casualties. I also speak as the son whose mother was assassinated at the hands of terrorists.

“I feel the pain of this loss, empathise with victims across the world a way most can’t. I and my country are firmly committed to be part of regional and global efforts for eradicating this menace.”

While highlighting the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Bilawal said that it is not only crucial for regional integration and economic cooperation, but also for global peace and stability.

“When great powers play the role of peacemaker, we can unlock the potential of peace while paving the way for greater cooperation, regional integration and economic opportunities for our peoples,” he said.

Bilawal went on to say that the international community should also help build their counter-terrorism capacity for the security of Afghanistan, the region and the world at large.

Bilawal also stressed upon the SCO’s importance for Pakistan: “There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this CFM.”

FM @BBhuttoZardari reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to SCO.

💬 "There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this CFM"#PakFMatSCO pic.twitter.com/OqSiqkJLaY — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 5, 2023

Bilawal said, strongly believes in and fully adheres to principles of mutual trust and shared development enshrined in the original “Shanghai Spirit”.

Further sharing his vision for poverty alleviation in the region, Bilawal highlighted that there is a very strong and compelling case for closer cooperation for poverty alleviation under SCO.

“The establishment of the Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation proposed by Pakistan will be a step in that direction,” he said.

During SCO meeting, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said: “As SCO chair we’ve initiated an unprecedented engagement with SCO observers and dialogue partners by inviting them to participate in more than 14 social-cultural events.”

Talking to the participants, he said that the SCO platform was in its third decade of existence.

“This is an opportune time for reform and modernisation of the SCO to keep it relevant in a rapidly reforming world,” he said, adding that he was pleased to note that “discussions for reform and modernisation have already commenced.”

Jaishankar reiterated his country’s “long-standing” demand that English be made the third official language of the moot. At the moment Russian and Mandarin are the languages used at the form officially.

Dr Jaishankar contended that using English would enable a deeper engagement from English-speaking states and take the SCO to reach a larger international platform.

He also shared that progress had been made of including Iran and Belarus as full members of the SCO.

Upon arrival, Bilawal was welcomed by Dr Jaishankar.

Speaking to the media after landing in Goa, the foreign minister said: “I am happy that I have reached here in Goa to attend the SCO meeting. I hope that the SCO CFM will be a success.”