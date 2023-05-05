Atabik Mohsin becomes first Pakistani actor to lead in ‘Koyu Beyaz’

Pakistani first young talent Atabik Mohsin to make his way on Turkish drama series “Koyu Beyaz” and exhibiting his phenomenal acting skills on Turkish platform.

As Ferhan, Atabik’s first leading character will be in Koyu Beyaz. His accomplishment will set a new benchmark for those other actors at home, as Turkish entertainment is experiencing record-breaking enthusiasm. In Pakistan, Turkish media is increasingly viewed and highly admired. Atabik has been teamed with renowned Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho and Tauseeq Haider on the Koyu Beyaz set.

Famous Turkish actors including Nisa Bölükba and Atakan Hogören were with the Atabik Mohsin on the Koyu Beyaz set. Bulent Isbilen is the drama’s director and it will be shown on TRT Digital screens. Although the series’ storyline is yet unknown, it has undoubtedly caught the attention of potential viewers, some of whom have interpreted the series’ plot to be comedic.

While discussing, Atabik said “The experience has been wonderful; I’ve learned a lot and although it was difficult at first to act in a language I didn’t know, things are going well. My director and the rest of the team are meticulous experts who strive for perfection. Having grown up admiring Atiqa Jee and Tauseeq Sir, I also had the opportunity to work with them. I hope that this paved the path for other Pakistani performers to work in Turkey and for more future co-productions between Turkey and Pakistan”.

Atabik Mohsin is an emerging Pakistani Model and actor. Actor Atabik Mohsin played the role of Ramzi in the Drama serial Bharaas, Asjad in the drama Badnaseeb and appeared as Zaid in the ARY Digital drama Pardes. He has worked as a model for different brands. He has appeared in many TV commercials.