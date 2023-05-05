President emphasizes robust trade, economic relations with Saudi Arabia

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday underscored the need for robust economic and trade relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries. The president expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here. Talking to the ambassador-designate, the president stated that Pakistan attached special significance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, which were based on common faith, shared history and people-to-people contacts. He highlighted that Pakistan wanted to further consolidate the existing bilateral ties into a strategic economic partnership for the mutual interest of the two countries. President Alvi asked the ambassador-designate to highlight the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the persecution of Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as other parts of India at various fora. He asked the ambassador-designate to convey his warm regards to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Saudi Crown Prince/Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman. He also congratulated the ambassador on his appointment as Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and expressed confidence that he would do his best to further strengthen and enhance bilateral engagements at all levels in the interest of the two countries.