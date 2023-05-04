Bilawal to attend SCO CFM in India

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead the Pakistan delegation to the two-day meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held in Goa, India, starting today (Thursday). “The foreign minister is attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of the current Chair of SCO CFM, Dr S Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs of the Republic of India,” a Foreign Office statement said. “Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the last meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in July last year in Tashkent.