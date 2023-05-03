APTPMA demands continuity of subsidy on Gas/RLNG for textile industry

All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association (APTPMA) has demanded continuity of subsidy on Gas/RLNG for export-oriented textile industry which is already facing multifaceted challenges.

Chairman APTPMA Muhammad Pervez Lala in a statement here on Tuesday said that it was hard fact that textile industry was backbone of the national economy but it was running at very low capacity due to high input cost. When the government had allocated subsidy on supply of Gas/RLNG to five export-oriented sectors for Fiscal Year 2022-23, this industry took a sigh of relief, but now sudden withdrawal of this subsidy would aggravate the situation and push this sector at verge of total collapse, he added. He said that sudden withdrawal of subsidy on Gas/RLNG for textile industry would affect national export drive. He said that the government should take immediate notice of this withdrawal and issue necessary directions to the quarters concerned for continuity of this subsidy in greater national interest. He further said that sudden withdrawal of subsidy had created panic amongst the textile sectors. He demanded continuity of subsidy on gas/RLNG for textile industry and said that it was imperative to stay in business for enhancing national exports and stabilizing the economy.