Balochistan festivities attract huge number of visitors

A number of speech and sports competitions were organized in different districts of Balochistan recently.

Two speech competitions were organized in districts Lasbela and Kech in which over 220 individuals participated. Two football matches were played in districts Panjgur and Sibi. Over 350 spectators enjoyed the matches.

Two cricket matches were played in districts Musakhel and Chaghi. Over 380 spectators enjoyed the events. A rally was organized to spread awareness about malaria in district Washuk.

Different sports events featuring football, futsal and cricket fixtures in different parts of Balochistan province provided much entertainment and healthy activities to spectators, especially the young segment of society, who had gathered in huge numbers to cheer the competing teams.

Separately, seven futsal matches were played at districts Kech, Pangur, Washuk, Usta Muhammad and Gwadar which were enjoyed by a gathering of 1700 spectators.

Three cricket matches brought entertainment and attraction in district Dera Bugti and were watched by over enthusiastic 300 spectators.

Similarly, two speech competitions were organised at Lasbela and Barkhan in which about 200 students participated and highlighted the contributions and services of the armed forces.