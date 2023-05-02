Several Slack features to improve your usage

Slack has launched its next-generation platform with new features and capabilities to make it easier for developers to build and distribute apps on the Slack platform.

The platform has a modular architecture based on workflows, functions, and other building components. They may be reused and remixed, and they integrate with all Slack traffic.

It also includes new tools such as the Slack CLI and TypeScript SDK that simplify and clarify the most tedious parts of building on top of Slack. Developers can easily share what they built anywhere in Slack. With a link trigger, the workflow becomes portable and can be shared in a message, added in bookmarks, put in a canvas, and more.

Lastly, developers now have access to Secure deployment, data storage, and authentication powered by Slack-managed serverless infrastructure. And a fast, Deno-based TypeScript runtime keeps you focused on your code and your users.

Overall, the next-gen platform aims to provide a more seamless and streamlined experience for both developers and Slack users.

“Listening to developers, admins, and users is critical to building, maintaining, and evolving a platform like ours. We know that it’s been too darn difficult building custom integrations, ensuring that they’re enterprise-ready from day one, and keeping them fresh whenever new Slack features are released, regardless of experience level or interest,” said Taylor Singletary, head of developer relations at Slack. “After witnessing our customers’ enormous success in automating work with Workflow Builder, we knew we had to bring that automation power to even more people.”

